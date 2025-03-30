SD23 students performing Broadway hits at Rotary Centre for the Arts

Photo: Contributed

The talented performers from Central Okanagan Public Schools next weekend will be giving audience members a tasty treat of what’s to come.

The students will perform A Night on Broadway at Rotary Centre for the Arts on Monday, April 7. The performance, which will feature renditions of their Broadway favourites, will serve as a fundraiser for their upcoming production of Into The Woods.

The musical numbers during A Night on Broadway will come from hits like Moulin Rouge, Chicago, Waitress, Come From Away and Wicked.

All funds raised from A Night on Broadway will support Into The Woods, which will be performed at Creekside Theatre in June. All profits from Into The Woods will be given to charity to support youth mental health in Central Okanagan.

