Washout closes down Kelowna's Bear Lake Main Road

Photo: DriveBC
DriveBC is reporting that a washout of Bear Lake Main Road has led to its closure on Friday evening.
The washout is between Westside Road and Aspen Access Forest Services Road.
Videos shared to social media show parts of the road falling in.
DriveBC expects to have an update on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Castanet has also reached out to the RCMP for more information.
?#BearCreekMainFSR, 10 km off of #WestsideRoad, near #KelownaBC, is experiencing flooding at the south end, with washouts expected. Do Not Use.— DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 29, 2025