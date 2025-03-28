Professional driver records dangerous pass on Highway 33 near Big White turn off

Contributed Joshua Adrian

A professional truck driver who's been on the road for years hauling B-train semis was shocked to see another semi pass him dangerously Friday afternoon.

Joshua Adrian said he was driving on Highway 33, just passing the turn off for Big White Ski Resort at around 3:12 p.m.

"I've been driving for about eight years, and I don't see people do that very often," he said. "The big issue is that it's not just a double yellow, if you're paying attention he drives into the turning lane that goes up towards Big White into oncoming traffic, with people coming the other way."

He captured video on a hands-free camera of the pass, which he said was lucky it didn't end up worse.

"That could have been a really bad accident. That would have been a head-on for the semi, or he would have knocked me into the shoulder."

Adrian said he was hauling a load of 91,000 pounds and was driving slower because of it.

"I understand the impatience of wanting to get around, and we know that you're behind us, and personally, I'll move over as soon as I can, and I'll let you pass. I'll flash my lights, I'll go over the shoulder, I'll let you go, but if it's dangerous for that to happen, I'm just gonna hold my lane," he added.

"We want everybody to be getting home at the end of the day."

Driving big semis means the vehicles can't stop very fast if something does come out in front of them, Adrian added.

Adrian claimed he confronted the driver later at a rest stop, who didn't seem to care about the incident.

"We have a class one license for professional drivers out here, and we're held to a higher standard than anybody else, and we should be acting like it."