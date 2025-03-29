Habitat for Humanity Okanagan is helping to change lives by building homes for less fortunate.

Photo: Habitat for Humanity

Two families have moved into Habitat’s 12-home development in Lake Country, which was made possible with the support of the community.

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan CEO Andrea Manifold says, “this is more than just a house—it’s a foundation for a brighter future.”

“For these families, homeownership means stability, security and the opportunity to build a better future for their children. We are incredibly grateful to our volunteers, donors and partners who make moments like this possible.”



Habitat for Humanity Okanagan is also bringing back its Chip Sheet Raffle for this weekend's Kelowna Spring Home Show. The fundraiser offers attendees the chance to win prizes while supporting Habitat’s mission of building safe and affordable homes for families in need across the Okanagan.

“Our Chip Sheet Raffle is a fun and engaging way for people to support our cause,” says Danielle Smith, with Habitat For Humanity.

“Not only does it raise essential funds for our affordable housing projects but it also connects us with people who may want to volunteer, donate or learn more about what we do.”

Visitors can purchase their $25 chip sheet and have 25 chances to win prizes donated by show exhibitors, Habitat partners and local businesses. Every ticket sold makes an impact, helping Habitat continue its work.

For more information or to purchase tickets click here.