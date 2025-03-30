Kelowna man sentenced to more jail time for additional gun charge

Photo: File photo

A Kelowna man who was sentenced to four years in jail last summer for trafficking drugs was recently handed an additional two years for a firearms charge.

Travis Cumming was one of four men who were convicted following a large Kelowna RCMP investigation, Project E-Precedent, which dates back to November 2017. Cumming was charged following that investigation in October 2020, but he remained out of custody until he was sentenced this past August.

But before that sentencing, he was charged again with six firearms charges, along with charges of fraud under $5,000 and using a forged document. The charges were alleged to have occurred in April 2024, but the charges weren't laid until Aug. 16, 11 days before he was sentenced on the trafficking charges.

Last week, Cumming struck a plea deal with the Crown, pleading guilty to one count of possessing a firearm without licence, and the Crown stayed all seven other charges. Cumming was sentenced to two years of jail for the firearm offence, which is in addition to the four years he was given for the trafficking charge.

Project E-Precedent

Cumming was the last of four men to be sentenced in the Project E-Precedent case. Following a five-month investigation, police executed search warrants at 15 homes and an office building around Kelowna in 2018, seizing 5.5 kilograms of fentanyl and carfentanil, three kilograms of methamphetamine, 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, as well as GHB, ecstasy, and other pharmaceutical drugs.

A number of firearms were also seized in the raids, along with more than $130,000 in cash.

When the charges were announced in 2020, police said five men with “alleged ties to the Red Scorpion gang” were charged in the investigation, but the Crown did not refer to any gang affiliations during the court proceedings of Cumming or his co-accused.

Of the men charged following Project E-Precedent, Jason Keehn received the harshest jail sentence. While the Crown acknowledged Keehn was no more than a “babysitter” of drugs while living at a Kelowna stash house, he was handed a six-year jail sentence in November 2023.

Another man charged in the investigation, Benjamin Bridger, pleaded guilty in August 2021 to possession for the purpose of trafficking and possessing a prohibited firearm. He was given a three-year suspended sentence, which allowed him to serve his sentence out of custody.

Nikolas Parisee, another of the five accused, also struck a plea deal with the Crown in February 2021 and was handed two years of probation, avoiding jail time.

In March 2022, the Crown stayed charges against Jonathan Sierra, although it's not known why.

Civil forfeiture cases

Prior to criminal charges being laid in the E-Precedent case, a BC Supreme Court judge ruled in February 2020 that the BC Civil Forfeiture Office could keep close to $70,000 in cash that police had seized from Cumming during an April 2018 raid, ruling the cash was proceeds of criminal activity.

In a separate civil suit, the Civil Forfeiture Office alleged Cumming continued to sell drugs after criminal charges had been laid against him. The suit claimed Cumming was arrested in March 2021 and was found with 46.1 grams of cocaine on him packaged for “street level transactions.”

The following day, police raided Cummings home, the suit states, and allegedly found 384.7 grams of fentanyl, 305.4 grams of cocaine and 163.3 grams of methamphetamine, along with the $9,000 in two bundles of cash and a bulletproof vest.

In October 2022, Cumming consented to the forfeiture of the $9,000 seized by police, but according to online court records, no criminal charges have been laid against Cumming for the March 2021 bust.