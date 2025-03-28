UBCO working with City of Kelowna, Pathways over Hadgraft Wilson damage

Photo: Cindy White UBC Okanagan tower construction site with Hadgraft Wilson Place in background.

Nearly a year after 84 residents of Kelowna’s Hadgraft Wilson Place were evicted from their homes, UBC Okanagan says they're now working to find a “sustainable and long-term solution,” although it's not clear what that may look like.

The 84 people were forced from their homes on April 2, 2024 after damage to the building made it uninhabitable. The damage occurred during the excavation of the nearby UBC Okanagan tower and residents have filed a lawsuit against UBC Properties Trust and City of Kelowna.

Hadgraft Wilson Place was operated by Pathways Abilities Society, and provided subsidized housing for a diverse group of people, including single parents, seniors and people with disabilities.

In a press release Friday afternoon, UBC Okanagan says they've created a six-person “joint task force” with representatives from UBC Properties Trust, Pathways Abilities Society and the City of Kelowna.

“UBCO recognizes the disruption and worry this situation has caused for everyone involved," says Dr. Lesley Cormack, Principal and Deputy Vice-Chancellor for UBC’s Okanagan campus.

"While the legal process must run its course, we remain actively engaged to support the long-term wellbeing and prosperity of our community.”

Pointing to the ongoing legal process, UBCO says they are unable to “offer specific details” about what the task force is actually doing, but Pathways executive director Alan Clay says he's “optimistic.”

“I’m very optimistic about our working relationship with UBC and the City of Kelowna with a shared goal of finding a path forward for everyone involved,” Clay said in a statement.

“What that looks like is still a little too early to tell but we’re excited about the possibilities. The collaborative and good-faith approach of the task force has been essential in making progress despite the complex circumstances.”

Kelowna mayor Tom Dyas said he's “hopeful that the work underway will lead to outcomes that serve the interests of those impacted and the broader community.”

The former tenants of Hadgraft Wilson Place, along with tenants of the nearby Okanagan CoLab building which was also damaged, are looking to get their lawsuit against UBC Properties and the City of Kelowna certified as a class-action suit.

Earlier this year, UBC Properties responded to the suit, denying all claims for financial relief for those impacted by the damage.

"The UBC defendants admit that some damage was experienced by Hadgraft Wilson Place, the CoLab Building, and the Legion Building, but denies the nature and extent of damages alleged, and further denies that all such damage was caused by the excavation and construction activities on the lands, and put the plaintiffs and putative class members to the strict proof thereof," the document filed in February states.

Last December, former tenants of Hadgraft Wilson Place told Castanet they've been stuck paying double and triple the rent they had been paying in the subsidized housing development.

They said they just want to go back home, but that's looking less and less like a possibility as the year anniversary of their eviction approaches.

While the development's initial plan was for a four-storey underground parking garage, that plan has been changed to just two storeys, based on advice from engineers early last year.