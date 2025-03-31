Stephen Fuhr is returning to try and reclaim Kelowna seat for the Liberals

Over the next few weeks, Castanet News will feature candidates seeking your vote in each of the two Central Okanagan ridings leading up to the April 28 federal election.

Today, we focus on Stephen Fuhr, who is running to reclaim the newly-named Kelowna riding for the Liberals.

In 2015, Stephen Fuhr seemingly came out of nowhere to win an Okanagan seat for the Liberals for the first time in 60 years.

After going down to defeat in 2019, Fuhr is attempting a comeback in the newly-named Kelowna riding.

Why a comeback?

“Have you seen the news lately? It’s an all hands on deck moment for the country - literally, and I’m putting my hand up. I’m coming back, I want to represent the community and I want to help the country.

“I started thinking about it shortly after the election in the U.S. I kind of hypothesized we would be heading down a road we are actually on right now and as the time has gone by and the threats to the country have grown and the seriousness of situation has escalated… I had that feeling I want to do what I can and this is the most tangible way I can contribute.”

Trust the Liberals with the economy

“It depends what you mean by turn it around. If you start by the closest alligator to the boat, the biggest threat to our situation right now is economic instability that the States is causing to themselves or direct threats to our economy that are playing out right now with regards to tariffs. If we don't solve this problem, everything else that falls beneath that, all the kitchen table things, everything that matters day-to-day will be affected by that.

“It will be infinitely harder to fix housing, to allow people to have good jobs. Think about anything else that we do day-to-day that would be easier if our economy isn't in big trouble. That's the problem we need to fix right now.”

Threat from the United States

“They are in complete chaos. It's being led by a person that is also in chaos.

We have to change what we do. The U.S. is tanking their own economy faster than it's threatening ours. That's a problem for us because if their economy suffers... ours will suffer because it's so connected to theirs.

There is no immediate scenario where we are not in pretty dire straits. I hope this immediate threat is stood down, but we can't trust the Trump administration to not throw us back into pandemonium and chaos next month. We are going to have to change everything we do and we are going to have to do it quickly. Mark Carney can do that.”

Personal ties to Trudeau’s first term

“An MPs job is to help individual constituents with their personal issues that have to do with the federal government. It could be something from a passport to a tax problem or a pension issue which we did very well.

"And, bring federal resources to the community. This is the fastest growing community. We are going to need provincial support, federal support to build out the infrastructure in this community and I'm happy to talk about bringing $160 million in infrastructure and other types of funding to Kelowna when I was the MP, and if I want to add the West Kelowna Water treatment plant, which I was heavily involved in.

“I have been very effective helping the community with its federal dollar request and I'm willing to do it again. I'm ready to get to work.”

You can watch the entire interview in the player above.