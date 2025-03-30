Kelowna SPCA: Pet of the Week

Madison Reeve

This week's Kelowna SPCA pets of the week are Aspen and Cohana.

Aspen is a sweet and loving 3-year-old Pitbull mix looking for her forever home. She has previously lived with older children and other dogs and has shown she can be a wonderful family companion.

Cohana is a young Papillon who knows a ton of tricks. She is a very friendly girl who loves to be with her people.

If you're interested in one of these sweet girls, they are available for adoption at the Kelowna SPCA.

If you would like to adopt her, head down to 3785 Casorso Rd., where the SPCA is open Tuesday to Saturday.