Interior Wildlife holds film festival to raise money to help animals

Photo: Interior Wildlife

Kelowna’s fourth Wildlife Film Festival at the Mary Irwin Theatre is coming up.

In what is a sure sign of spring, the annual “Wild About Spring” Wildlife Film Festival and Silent Auction is back on April 10.

“This year’s feature film is a community science project called 'Finding Gulo' — a wildlife doc following wolverine researchers in the North Cascades of Washington”, says executive director Eva Hartmann.

“We’re excited to bring this unique community event to Kelowna again, getting together animal lovers, nature enthusiasts and local families looking for educational wildlife content to enjoy over a glass of wine or some popcorn."

The film lineup includes “Bats of Alberta” by Jason Headley, and a wildlife centre in Ontario, where “Fix And Release” was filmed.

Proceeds from the event go to help Interior Wildlife in the purchase of much needed diagnostic equipment for their wildlife patients.

“We are so close to taking our first own images with our portable digital x-ray machine right on-site in Summerland.”

Hartmann says she expects a significant improvement in their wildlife care once they have a few pieces of basic veterinary equipment.

For more information or to purchase tickets click here.