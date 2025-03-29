It may be a few more months before Kelowna gets a new RCMP Superintendent

The search for a new superintendent to guide the Kelowna RCMP detachment appears to be nearing the finish line.

During a one-on-one interview with Castanet News, Mayor Tom Dyas says he expects to be able to name a replacement for Kara Triance in May.

Triance announced her intention to retire from the force in September. She left the job in December.

Since that time, Insp. Chris Goebel has manned the post while a search for a permanent replacement was undertaken.

The search has taken longer than expected in part due to a change in philosophy where each of the three Central Okanagan communities will oversee their own police force rather than have that run out of the Kelowna detachment.

“It is our understanding now through this process that we have been able to be specific with regards to what the RCMP looks like. We will have a superintendent for Kelowna, there will be an individual police force located in West Kelowna and an individual police force in Lake Country,” said Dyas.

A superintendent will oversee each of the three forces.

Dyas says the change in focus has in turn changed the type of officer in charge the RCMP are looking for.

“If we were looking at obtaining a superintendent for Kelowna the way it existed before, we were looking at an individual who was able to manage a force in the range of the third largest RCMP force within Canada.

“Now, with the different breakout and the different calculations it will be a different individual they will be looking for.

“When they are going through that selection process then bringing them forward to us, the person has a different skill level than potentially somebody who would be dealing with the third largest force in the country.”

As for the cost to taxpayers, Dyas says he believes this new model will give greater definition to costing for each of the municipalities.

“Part of this process is to try and be as specific as possible with regards to the RCMP representation in each community and exactly what the cost is to each community.

“The variable in there is there are police cells, bomb squads, K-9 teams that are still going to be used through the municipalities so there will be a calculation for those services shared amongst the municipalities.”