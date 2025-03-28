RCMP shut down portion of downtown street

Photo: Jacquie Prince ERT are at a downtown street and will be there for several hours.

Mounties have closed down a portion of two residential streets in downtown Kelowna and are expected to be there for several hours.

"The Kelowna RCMP have closed Cawston Avenue and Wilson Avenue between Richter Street and Ethel Streets for a police incident," RCMP said in an emailed statement.

At least Emergency Response Team vehicles and other police vehicles are on site and RCMP said their activity is expected to carry on "for the next few hours."

"Police are asking the public to avoid the area," RCMP said.

Jacquie Prince lives near to where the police activity is happening and said that she went outside and was asked to get back indoors.

She said she's seen several smoke bombs fired into a neighbourhood house and requests for someone to come out are being made.

No reason for the police activity has been offered at this time.