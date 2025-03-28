Police re-open Wilson and Cawston avenues after police incident

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Police have closed Wilson and Cawston avenues Friday afternoon.

UPDATE: 1:45 p.m.

Slightly more than an hour after RCMP shut down a portion of Cawston and Wilson avenues to vehicles and pedestrians they have left the scene.

RCMP said they re-opened the space between Richter Street and Ethel Streets and have largely left the scene.

"The investigation is ongoing and details will not be released at this time," RCMP said.

UPDATE: 1:35 p.m.

Police continue to surround a house on Wilson Avenue Friday afternoon, with Emergency Response Team members standing outside the home on both Wilson and Cawston avenues.

Neighbours around the police incident have been told by police to remain inside their homes. Earlier, several residents reported hearing a number of loud bangs that appeared to be smoke grenades.

A police drone is hovering above the incident.

A man could be seen apprehended inside a police SUV on Wilson Avenue, but it's not clear if more people still remain inside the home.

ORIGINAL: 12:35 p.m.

Mounties have closed down a portion of two residential streets in downtown Kelowna and are expected to be there for several hours.

"The Kelowna RCMP have closed Cawston Avenue and Wilson Avenue between Richter Street and Ethel Streets for a police incident," RCMP said in an emailed statement.

At least Emergency Response Team vehicles and other police vehicles are on site and RCMP said their activity is expected to carry on "for the next few hours."

"Police are asking the public to avoid the area," RCMP said.

Jacquie Prince lives near to where the police activity is happening and said that she went outside and was asked to get back indoors.

She said she's seen several smoke bombs fired into a neighbourhood house and requests for someone to come out are being made.

No reason for the police activity has been offered at this time.