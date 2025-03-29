Candidate forums set for both Central Okanagan federal ridings

Photo: Contributed

Candidate forums have been set for both Central Okanagan federal ridings.

The Greater Westside Board of Trade will host a forum for candidates seeking election in the newly named Okanagan Lake West-Kelowna South riding Wednesday, April 16.

The forum will take place at Emmanuel Church on Hebert Road from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Each of the five candidates running in the riding have been invited to attend.

Candidates include incumbent Dan Albas (Conservatives), Harpreet Badohal (NDP), Louise Lecouffe (Green), Debra Robinson (People’s Party) and Juliette Sicotte (Liberal).

The format features moderated questions and discussions on important topics affecting West Kelowna and beyond.

“We encourage all residents to attend this important event to learn more about the individuals seeking to represent them in the next federal government,” said board of trade president Bryan Fitzpatrick.

The event is open to the public.

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce will host a forum for candidates in the Kelowna riding the following night, Thursday, April 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Rotary Centre for the Arts Mary Irwin Theatre.

All five candidates, including Stephen Fuhr (Liberal) incumbent Tracy Gray (Conservative), Trevor McAleese (NDP), Stacey Ponton (People’s Party) and Derek Thompson (Green) have been invited.

All candidates will have an opportunity to make open and closing statements as well as give time-limited responses to questions posed by the moderator.

Pre-registration is required.