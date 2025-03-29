Kelowna woman receives suspicious call from bank

Photo: CTV News

Natalie Murphy received a strange phone call from a 1-800 number this week. The number called three times before she finally answered, finding it odd that they kept calling.

The caller claimed to work for TD Bank and said there was suspicious activity on Murphy’s debit card, including a pending $1,800 purchase from Orlando, Florida. The supposed TD representative told Murphy to either approve the transaction or deny it, which would launch a dispute. The woman also mentioned a charge to a TD Visa credit card, which Murphy doesn’t have.

Murphy explained she hadn't made any purchases for that amount, and the caller asked her to provide the rest of the card number and verify the expiry date. Saying she wasn't comfortable providing the information, Murphy asked the woman to prove she worked for the bank.

The caller had Murphy’s name and previous address. While she did not provide her new address, Murphy said she had already updated her information through her banking app. The woman told Murphy that changing an address through the app requires a call to the bank to ensure it is updated.

One of the calls came from the TD Bank number listed on the back of her debit card, and the woman insisted it was legitimate because of this. Murphy told Castanet she is worried they somehow cloned the phone number to make the call.

The calls repeatedly cut out, and the woman would hang up and call back from different phone numbers. She eventually suggested Murphy try to call them back using WhatsApp.

“I told her it seemed like a scammy call,” Murphy said, because no one at the bank would ask to make a call using WhatsApp. The woman was “insistent” that she worked for TD. When Murphy told the woman she would call the bank herself to determine if there was any sign of fraud, the woman, who said she was a TD representative, hung up.

Murphy wanted to share her story because she is concerned others could fall for this potential scam.