Time for 'something different,' Kelowna's mayor says about tent city

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Crews clean up at Kelowna's tent city Thursday.

It was time to do something different, says Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas.

Dyas released a statement Friday morning, thanking city partners for their part in the execution of changes at its tent city — an effort that got underway Wednesday, prompting some confusion and concern.

He pointed to a "rise in criminal activity at the outdoor sheltering site, creating safety concerns for those staying there, as well as for the surrounding community."

Kelowna RCMP on Friday confirmed that there has been "a notable increase in crimes against person and crimes against property at the outdoor sheltering site over the last five years."

They did not offer any insights into whether there's been a recent shift or provide information about the volume of incidents.

"These challenges have affected nearby residents and businesses and, in some cases, made it more difficult for people in need to access the site safely," Dyas said in the statement.

"It is clear that the status quo is not working—for those sheltering there, for first responders, or for the surrounding community. It’s time to do something different."

Dyas said people deserve access to the support they need to rebuild their lives, and expanded shelter and housing options should address that.

"This outdoor sheltering site was never intended to be a long-term solution, it is a temporary site designed to connect people to housing and services as spaces become available," he said.

"At the same time, we must ensure the site remains safe for everyone. That’s why we are implementing enhanced health and security measures, including 24/7 security and controlled access."

There will be four security officers and a supervisor on site at all times. The associated cost has already been factored into the city budget.

"These changes will create a safer, more structured environment for those seeking peaceful shelter and a path to stable housing. We are also maintaining space for those needing overnight shelter, ensuring continued access to essential services and support," Dyas said.

"These steps will help ensure the site is safer—not only for those using it but also for service providers, first responders, and the broader community. Our goal remains clear: to protect public safety while working toward real solutions for people seeking a path out of homelessness."

Community safety director Kevin Mead told media Thursday that "sprawling tent complexes" will not fit back into the tent city site and BC housing has funded replacement tents for those who lived in them previously.

"These will be set up in each site before reoccupation of the sites," Mead said.

"There will be 60 sites prepared with this small number of sites in reserve for exigent circumstances such as hospital discharges. These 60 sites will be offered to people who commit to following some basic site conduct rules and are actively participating in case work that mirrors much of what is expected to shelter indoors."

Few details were offered on what that meant but Mead said presumptive stolen material will not be permitted, nor will prohibited items such as weapons.

This portion of the site will continue to have managed access and be staffed with security and fencing, Mead said stressing in the Thursday presentation that it is "not a concentration camp or a cage," a notion expressed by some of the people who spoke with Castanet on Wednesday.

The remainder sites will then be re-designated for temporary overnight sheltering only, as the site was originally intended.

The site will be open for use from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. in the morning and closed otherwise, where the expectation for people will be to pack their belongings and then take the opportunity to benefit from community daytime services at places like Metro Central.