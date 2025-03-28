Kelowna RCMP arrest man Friday in downtown Kelowna

Photo: Rob Gibson A man was arrested near Ellis Street Friday morning.

The Kelowna RCMP arrested a man Friday morning following reports that he was using a baseball bat as a weapon downtown.

Police confirm with Castanet they responded to a weapons complaint just after 10 a.m. near Lawrence Avenue and Ellis Street.

''Officers quickly arrived at the scene and apprehended the individual. He was arrested and is currently being held in custody," the Kelowna RCMP said in a statement.

"The investigation is ongoing. No injuries were reported, and authorities are continuing to look into the incident."