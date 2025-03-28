Kelowna officer injured during arrest

Photo: Contributed RCMP were called to deal with a theft from a business in the 500 block of Highway 33 at around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday.

A Kelowna Mountie was injured Thursday night while making an arrest.

A theft from a business in the 500 block of Highway 33 was reported at around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday and RCMP went to the scene.



"The responding officer located the suspect but while attempting to arrest the individual, they fled from police on foot," Kelowna RCMP said in an emailed statement.

Officers found the suspect again, this time behind a business in the 200 block of Hollywood Road and allegedly resisted arrest.

"While resisting, an officer was injured before the suspect was taken into custody where they remain at this time," RCMP said.



The officer was taken to hospital by EHS and is anticipated to make a full recovery.