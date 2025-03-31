Marginalized exhibit opens at Kelowna Art Gallery this weekend

Photo: Roland Samuel Metal sculpture made of found objects.

Okanagan audiences have something new to see at the Kelowna Art Gallery from March 29 to June 1.

The Marginalized showcases the MFA thesis project by Roland Samuel of UBC Okanagan.

Assembling and repurposing found objects, Samuel creates detailed sculptures. He says these sculptures symbolize discarded and overlooked materials and "mirror the experiences of marginalized groups worldwide."

The artist draws on his own background, growing up as an Igbo child in southeastern Nigeria. This personal exhibition focuses on the emotional and mental impact of being excluded and provides a message about separation and isolation from society.

“This work aims to empower those who face similar struggles, giving a voice to the silenced and shedding light on the impact of marginalization,” says Samuel.

Mounted on walls where visitors might expect to find paintings are salvaged car doors. The doors are laced with patchworks of textiles and diverse materials, such as wicker. The artist also carved detailed narratives into the sculptures.

In the center of the exhibition stands a figurative sculpture meant to represent the artist himself, called Njirimara (“Identity” in Igbo). Large and colourful fabric covers the head and torso to symbolize concealing his true identity.

Samuel is an artist, environmentalist, and musician based in Kelowna. He is currently pursuing his MFA at UBC Okanagan.

He earned a BFA from Olabisi Onabanjo University in Ago-Iwoye, Nigeria, and received the 2024 Audain Foundation travel award.

More information here or call 250-762-2226.