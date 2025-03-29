Kelowna's Gospel Mission hopes its Art for Impact event can help change the lives of vulnerable people

Photo: Kelowna's Gospel Mission 2024 Art for Impact.

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is holding its second annual Art for Impact at KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence on April 5.

The auction offers attendees the opportunity to connect with artists and help some of the most vulnerable people in our community.

"It is our biggest fundraising event of the year, even for our second year, our first year, that was the biggest we've ever done for an event of that kind," says Spencer Larsen with the Gospel Mission.

More than 25 talented artists from across the Okanagan and the country will showcase their work, including artists Fiona Neal and Jordan Perkins, who will be creating their paintings live in real time.

The organizers are hoping this event can help change lives. Last year they raised $150,000 and this year they hope to top the total. The money will be used to provide shelter, hot meals and life-changing programs for those experiencing homelessness in our community.

”It is in times of trouble and turmoil that we need art the most. I feel like we need this event for our community right now. It's going to be spectacular," says Carmen Rempel, executive director of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission.

If you're a fan of good food and entertainment Chef Jeremy Luypen is taking care of the appetizers, paired with Okanagan wines and cocktails.

The Graham Ord Band will be playing smooth jazz, and magician Ryan Michael will be performing throughout the evening.

"Whether you’re an art lover, a supporter, or someone who simply wants to make a difference, your presence will help us continue our mission of serving those in need," says Rempel.

For more information or tickets click here.