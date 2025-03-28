CT scan waitlists moving faster in B.C. Interior due to new system

Photo: PIXABAY CT scans have a shorter waitlist in IH due to a new system.

Interior Health is moving a bit more quickly through its CT scan waitlist, courtesy of a new system.

In Kelowna and Kamloops, the health authority is starting to give waitlisted patients an option to have their tests at a nearby hospital with a shorter wait time. KGH patients can choose Penticton Regional Hospital or Vernon Jubilee Hospital. RIH patients can select Shuswap Lake General Hospital.

Jill Sinton, program director for Imaging at IH, explained that the aim is to balance patient volumes across Interior Health and so far it’s working.

“It’s been going on for about two months and we've contacted over 3,000 folks so far,” Sinton said.

“We have seen some really good successes in people choosing to go to different exam sites, but also some folks who are self identifying that they actually no longer need the exam. That’s helping us to reduce the wait time for everyone else.”

There’s no set amount of wait time for someone who needs a CT scan. It’s determined by a myriad of factors, Sinton said.

That said, there’s increasing demand.

Computed Tomography scans play a pivotal role in modern health care, enabling clinicians to diagnose a wide array of medical conditions, from cancers and strokes to vascular abnormalities. These scans detect abnormalities on detailed, three-dimensional images of a patient’s anatomy with minimal discomfort to the patient.

“We've seen a 33 per cent growth rate even just over last year,” Sinton said.

“I think just typically, more physicians are using CTs as kind of the preferred diagnostic tool now that it's available and offers such superior imaging,” she said.

In addition to offering up more spots for people to go, the health authority has also implemented an automated system that informs people of appointment availability in extra locations, via text or call.

It’s efficient, but it’s also been a bit confusing.

“We’re trying to be a bit more proactive with our communication to just really let people know that it is really us contacting them,” Sinton said, adding that some people have called to let the health authority know they’re in doubt of the origin of the call, and wary of phone scams.

Sinton said not to worry, it’s not a scam. Nor will the system ask for any personal information.

“Once they receive the text message, they can just follow the instructions and then get back to us within that five day period,” Sinton said.

“People have five days to respond to the message … there's also instructions in the text message on how to contact us directly if they need to speak with someone.”

Sinton said the message will either come from a 250, or 833, area code and she wants anyone who’s waiting for a CT scan to know the number is trustworthy.

To learn more, visit IH’s updated X-Rays and Medical Imaging Tests and Services webpage. The page provides information on how to verify the legitimacy of IH’s text messaging service, access medical imaging results, and ensure contact details are up to date.