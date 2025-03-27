Organizers of Kelowna speaker series face backlash for booking Sophie Trudeau

Photo: Kelowna Events Centre Organizers of a Kelowna speaker series say they have faced harassment, threats for inviting Sophie Gr?goire Trudeau to speak at an event on April 2, 2025.

The organizers of a Kelowna speaker series are standing firm against backlash over their decision to book Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

Grégoire Trudeau is set to give a one-hour “fireside chat” on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Quinn and John Perks, Founders of Stories that Matter at the Kelowna Events Centre say they understand that the decision to invite Sophie Trudeau is stirring strong emotions, but they believe it’s,” vital to move beyond the political climate that has dominated our discourse.”

They say they have faced online hatred, harassment and even threats since her booking was announced. Social media comments shared with Castanet include calls to boycott the event. Others said things like “Liberal BS. The only reason why anyone knows her is because of the idiot she was married to” and “what a low-life white trash event”.

Quinn Perks responded in an email to say the event is not about politics. “This is about the strength in diversity and the power of engaging in conversations that may be uncomfortable, but need to be heard.”

“We can’t shy away from tough topics, and that’s exactly what Stories That Matter is about—highlighting narratives that may challenge us, but that ultimately unite us as Canadians and as residents of Kelowna.”

Perks points out that the focus of Sophie’s address is on her personal story including how she faced personal struggles like eating disorders and learning to lead through adversity.

“We believe that Kelowna is stronger than the forces of hate and division. This is a city that thrives on community, respect, and inclusivity, and we need to embody that spirit even in moments of discomfort,” says John Perks.

"We can, and we must, do better. Let’s show the world that Kelowna, as part of this beautiful nation, is a place that values thoughtful, meaningful discussions—where we seek the truth even when we don’t agree.”

Tickets to a Fireside Chat with Sophie Grégoire Trudeau at 2041 Harvey Ave. range in price from $49.99 to $299 for a VIP meet and greet.