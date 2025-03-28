Juliette Sicotte is carrying the Liberal colours in Okanagan Lake West-South Kelowna

Rob Gibson

Over the next few weeks, Castanet News will feature candidates seeking your vote in each of the two Central Okanagan ridings leading up to the April 28 federal election.

Today, we focus on Juliette Sicotte is is running for the Liberal Party in Okanagan Lake West-South Kelowna.

Juliette Sicotte brings a small-town feel to the federal election campaign in the Central Okanagan.

Sicotte, who grew up in small-town Manitoba, is making her first foray into politics, carrying the banner for the Liberal Party in the newly-named riding of Okanagan Lake West-South Kelowna.

Why are you running now?

“It is critical we have Liberal representation in the valley. I couldn’t stand by and watch decades of progress that our country has made and just watch it get wiped away.”

What brought you to this point?

“I was born and raised in a small mining town in Northern Manitoba called Snow Lake. It's a beautiful little town, lots of fishing and recreation. From there I moved up to Yellowknife and that's where I got my start selling fine art, sculptures and tapestry and that's where I connected with my Indigenous culture through art.

“I'm Metis/Cree and I was surrounded by the beauty of what my culture offers. From there I moved to Vancouver where I worked for a Haida fashion designer selling high end fashion with her design on clothing. And, I have lived in Kelowna now for 30 years. I work for ACR Systems. We are a manufacturer of industrial technology. I sell to engineers all over the world.”

Why can the Liberals be the party of change?

“Everything has changed with President Trump trying to cripple our economy and Prime Minister Mark Carney taking the leadership has given people a lot of hope. What I am hearing on the doorsteps is people are concerned and they are having a tough time sleeping. But, they feel a reassurance that Mark Carney is leading the Liberal Party.

“They are concerned about what (Trump) is trying to do to our economy, crippling us with tariffs. Also the unpredictability of what's happening. We just have to keep controlling what we can control because we can't control what President Trump is going to do from day to day.”

What do you bring to the people of your riding?

"Like a lot of people in Canada, I have only worked in small businesses. I think it’s the backbone of our region as well as our country. I have already, since the beginning of the campaign, championed within the Liberal Party supports for small and medium sized businesses in the Okanagan."

You can watch the entire interview in the player above.