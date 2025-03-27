'In our budget': City not revealing cost of tent city changes, security

Photo: Nicholas Johansen FILE-Security costs of new camp upgrades have yet to be detailed.

Concerns about the criminal activity at Kelowna’s tent city are being addressed with a myriad of changes, some of which could be quite costly.

Kevin Mead, the City of Kelowna’s acting community safety director, said there will be four security guards and a supervisor at the rail trail adjacent site 24/7 until it stabilizes. What stabilization looks like remains to be seen, though Mead said officials will reassess use of those resources once that change takes effect.

The cost of new security detail will fall to the city, though Mead chose not to disclose how much it may be.

Kelowna mayor Tom Dyas said later that whatever the cost may be has already been factored into the 2025 city budget.

“In our budget there's an area (for) safety concerns we know that we have to deal with,” Dyas said.

“(Addressing homelessness) is an allocation that has already been addressed and accounted for. We don't know the actual expense. It's a little bit fluid with regards to it, but we did realize that it would be something that we’d need to address.”

In general, transitioning the encampment to a hybrid model of sanctioned outdoor sheltering with 60 longer term spaces and the rest short term is all about emphasizing safety and security.

The Wednesday decampment was the starting point. People with whom there were longstanding issues were addressed by RCMP and others were also found to be acting in contravention of the law.

Cpl. Michael Gauthier said there were seven arrests Wednesday in and around the outdoor sheltering site area, some related and some unrelated to the City of Kelowna initiative.

“Of the arrests, one female is alleged to have assaulted a bylaw officer, one male is alleged to have uttered threats toward bylaw, one individual had an outstanding warrant and another was on court conditions not to be at that location,” Gauthier said.

Those people were not permanently ousted from the site, Mead said. Some were already back by the end of the night.

In general, Mead said that the measures implemented, from stamps to new fencing, aren’t draconian or inhumane. Tent city residents Castanet spoke with Wednesday complained about the changes.

“The fencing is not in place to prevent anyone from leaving the site whatsoever. People are free to go as they wish,” Mead said.

“This is not a concentration camp, nor is it a cage… the fencing is in place to prevent others from imposing on the people at the site.”