Kelowna Chinatown commemorative sign moved to make way for dog park

Cindy White

You might not notice when you drive by, but the sign commemorating Kelowna’s Chinese Canadian Pioneers has moved at City Park.

A special ceremony was held recently by the OCCA Communities Association to mark the relocation of the Chinatown commemorative display. It hasn’t moved far, just to the other side of the entrance driveway at the park, to make way for the construction of a new dog agility park.

“It’s a space where people can hang out and interact with their dogs, versus the general fenced areas that you see around town,” said Geert Bos, infrastructure operations department manager with the City of Kelowna.

He says there will be balance beams, mounds and other structures to give dogs a good workout.

Bos says the city worked with the OCCA to relocate the Chinese Canadian Pioneers Commemorative Signage to the Abbott Street and Leon Avenue corner of City Park.

“It is right at the edge of the original Chinatown,” said Bos. “So I encourage everybody to go look at the signage. It tells a very interesting story about the Chinese Canadian pioneers and some of the sacrifices they had to make to come to Canada.”

The rededication ceremony included a traditional Lion Dance performance, symbolizing prosperity and good fortune. Attendees included descendants of Chinese pioneers, community leaders and representatives from supporting organizations.

“We are not just moving a sign today,” stated Fei Liu, executive director of OCCA, “We are reaffirming our commitment to honouring our ancestors’ resilience and ensuring their stories continue to inspire future generations.”



The dog agility park is slated to be ready for four-legged visitors by early summer. It will provide an outdoor space for some of the growing number of downtown residents and their pets.

“If you look at the disbursement of dog parks in town, there was really nothing here, locally,” said Bos.

“You can see by the skyline there are 20, basically, building sites with 20 storeys or more that all come online in the next three to five years.”

Other work is also underway this year in City Park, including completion of Phase 2 promenade improvements near The Point.

The city has issued a request for proposals for Phase 3, which will extend the promenade widening along the west side of the park up to and beyond The Sails.

City Park upgrades are expected to continue well into 2026.