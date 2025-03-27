RCMP looking for driver of truck that damaged bike park trail

Photo: Contributed

Police are looking for the operator of a truck that caused damage to a trail at the new Lake Country Bike Park.

The incident occurred sometime late Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

Police say the operator of the truck was driving along the trail when the bank gave way. The truck slipped down the bank coming to rest near the water treatment plant.

“The vehicle was found to be uninsured and the driver fled the scene prior to police or District of Lake Country employees arriving,” RCMP said in a news release.

“Police are still investigating potential criminal charges and motor vehicle act offences against the driver”

RCMP say if the driver of the vehicle is not identified, the registered owner will be issued violation tickets as all vehicle owners are responsible for the operation of their vehicle.

“This is an exceptionally disappointing incident. The driver of this truck made the conscious decision to try and destroy a brand new bike park which would have been a massive loss to the community. “ said Lake Country media relations officer, Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle.

Lake Country park staff were able to make repairs to the trail.

The new bike park officially opened yesterday.