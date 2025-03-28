Owner of short-term-rental in Kelowna fighting to get license back

Photo: Nicholas Johansen/file

The owner of a home in the Upper Mission is fighting to get his short-term rental licence reinstated.

They will plead their case to city council Monday afternoon.

City licensing cancelled the short-term licence for the home at 381 Viewcrest Court earlier this year due to an overwhelming number of complaints against the property over the past four years.

According to staff, 60 complaint files have been opened since the present owner purchased the property in July of 2021 and began making it available as a short-term rental a month later.

Complaints range from operating without a licence, operating contrary to conditions of the licence including number of bedrooms and guests permitted to excessive noise, parties and parking issues.

“Business licensing staff have had multiple communications with the short-term rental operators, conducted inspections and issued compliance letters related to short-term rentals non-compliance such as bedroom count and guest count,” staff said in a report to council.

“Bylaw services staff have attended the property numerous times in response to complaints and provided verbal warnings to guests to achieve voluntary compliance where required.”

RCMP have also been called to the property on several occasions.

Staff say it conducted a review of the property in January in light of the number of complaints received.

“Based on the review, staff found that the volume of nuisance and operational complaints met the threshold to warrant a cancellation of the licence, and due to the persistent nature of these complaints and despite attempts to come to a resolution, it was determined the subject property was not meeting the standards of conduct required to operate a short-term rental accommodation.”

Neighbours around the property spoke with Castanet News last summer complaining about the non-stop parties at the home.

“There were parties going, tour buses showing up with people getting off of it, people partying, people being rude to our neighbours, abusive, threatening, we've had people urinating on the driveway,” said neighbour David Montpetit.

City council will hear from staff and the homeowner before making a decision on the licence.