Kelowna lottery winner couldn't believe her eyes after lottery win, had to reach for glasses

Photo: BCLC

A Kelowna resident is $200,000 richer this morning.

When she scratched her winning ticket, June Bakala couldn't believe her eyes, so she had to reach for her glasses to confirm she had won BCLC’s Sparkling Riches Scratch and Win ticket.

“I was at home and thought I had won $2,000,” Bakala said. “I turned on the lamp and put on my glasses and realized it was $200,000!”

Bakala says she was in disbelief at first and then she got excited and texted her family a picture of her winning ticket.

"They were excited for me!” she said.

Bakala, who is retired, describes her win as "wonderful and plans to "take a little trip."

The ticket was purchased from the lottery kiosk at Orchard Park Shopping Centre in Kelowna.