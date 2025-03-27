New model introduced at Kelowna Tent City following clean-up

Madison Reeve

UPDATE: 11 a.m.

Following this week's seasonal clean-up at Kelowna's Tent City, the site's operation will be significantly changed.

During a press conference Thursday morning, Kevin Mead, City of Kelowna acting director of the Community Safety Department, said the Rail Trail section between Ethel and Richter streets will be closed to the public “for the foreseeable future,” after fencing went up early Wednesday morning.

Mead said once this week's seasonal clean is completed, city crews will be setting up 60 camping sites on the property, at a size of eight feet by eight feet. Previous sites were 12 feet by 12 feet, but Mead said this has led to an “excessive accumulation of material” and the building of “superstructures.”

“These 60 sites will be offered to people who commit to following some basic site conduct rules and are actively participating in case work that mirror much of what is expected to shelter indoors,” Mead said.

A “small number” of extra sites will also be created for “exigent circumstances” like hospital discharges, Mead added.

Security guards will remain on site full time to ensure new measures are followed.

He noted that while those entering the site will be restricted, people living there are “free to come and go as they wish.”

“This is not a concentration camp, nor is it a cage,” Mead said, responding to comments made by some residents of the encampment Wednesday.

For those not staying in one of the 60 new sites, only “temporary overnight sheltering“ will be allowed, and the remaining people will be required to pack up their belonging and leave the area every morning. The temporary area will only be open from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Mead also noted that “presumptive stolen material will not be permitted” at the site and that these items will be seized. He did not elaborate on how items will be determined stolen.

Mead said Wednesday that between 80 and 90 people have been living at the site up until now, so it appears that not all current residents will get access to one of the 60 sites.

“This is about working as part of the sheltering continuum and preparing people for shelter and housing options, making homelessness as brief as possible for those who choose to participate,” Mead said.

“The city is transitioning to a hybrid model of sanctioned outdoor sheltering, where it will provide a safer space for those who are wanting to peacefully shelter, and pursue indoor shelter and housing options with a more controlled environment, while ensuring there is still a space for others to shelter overnight and continue to have access to the range of services offered.”

There's an associated cost to the City of Kelowna for the new full-time security staff but Mead said he's “not prepared to disclose” that cost, as “it's a matter of contract.”

“We are trying something different and somewhat innovative as we try to serve the whole community, not just one side of the coin or the other,” Mead said. “The alternative of doing nothing and permitting those sheltering outdoors to fend for themselves would lead to truly inhumane conditions, extreme harm, cause increase risk to people and a loss of a sense of what Kelowna is.

“The temporary overnight sheltering model that we commenced back about five years sort of ran its course, the full-time encampment model has sort of run its course in Kelowna, so now we're trying to make the best of both worlds, economizing the resources that we have available for the best of the community.”

Mead said, the area was fully “decamped” and cleaning is currently underway. Seven arrests were made yesterday, along with another Thursday morning, for allegations of assault to outstanding warrant.

A number of those arrested have since been release and Mead said some may be back at the site Thursday morning.

Mead also said a security guard was bitten by a dog at the site overnight and he was treated at the hospital.

Photo: Nicholas Johansen The clean-up of Kelowna's Tent City is underway Thursday.

ORIGINAL: 9:15 a.m.

The City of Kelowna is offering an update about changes at its outdoor living space.

The annual spring clean-up stirred controversy when it got underway Wednesday, with several people being arrested in the process.

City bylaw officials tried to explain the implementation of temporary fences, security and a stamp system were for safety's sake, though residents and protestors who have become a fixture at the site were critical of the measures.