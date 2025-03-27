257979
Kelowna  

Kelowna update on tent city clean up

Update on city clean-up

Madison Reeve

The City of Kelowna is offering an update about changes at its outdoor living space.

The annual spring clean-up stirred controversy when it got underway Wednesday, with several people being arrested in the process.

City bylaw officials tried to explain the implementation of temporary fences, security and a stamp system were for safety's sake, though residents and protestors who have become a fixture at the site were critical of the measures.

