Photo: Matthew Faust

A two vehicle collision on Highway 33 is blocking traffic heading east Wednesday night.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 33 and Kneller Road after 7:30 p.m.

According to Castanet readers, first responders are at the scene of the incident and eastbound traffic on Highway 33 is blocked at the intersection. Traffic heading west on the highway is still getting through.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.