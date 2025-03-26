Big White to offer $18.67 lift passes on April 2

Photo: Big White Ski Resort

You will be able to hit the slopes at Big White next Wednesday for a remarkably patriotic price.

The resort east of Kelowna is following in the footsteps of Alberta’s Mt. Norquay and offering all-day tickets for $18.67 on April 2, which is the day U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to implement tariffs.

“As a Canadian resort owned and operated in British Columbia we’re taking this opportunity to remind every one of the Confederation of Canada in 1867. The true north strong and free,” Big White president and CEO Peter Plimmer said.

“We’re doing this on a day when many Canadians may be feeling concern for the future as the USA’s tariffs take effect, and we’ll use these funds raised to support local causes in our community.”

Information on the Canadian pride pricing and other resort specials will be on the Big White website on Friday.

Big White is encouraging all other Canadian resorts to get on board and take part in the promotion.