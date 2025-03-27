Kelowna Tent City residents not happy with fencing during seasonal clean

Fencing went up at Kelowna's tent city encampment Wednesday morning, blocking public access along the Rail Trail during the site's seasonal clean-up. And while the city says this new measure is in place for the safety of the residents there, several who spoke with Castanet were not fans of the new fencing.

A large amount of RCMP and City of Kelowna bylaw officers showed up at the Rail Trail near Weddell Place early Wednesday morning for the seasonal clean-up of the encampment site. While the clean-up occurs several times a year, the 80 to 90 residents of the site were not provided any notice this time around.

Additionally, new fencing was installed on either side of the encampment and security guards restricted access to the public.

During a press conference Wednesday morning, City of Kelowna bylaw manager Kevin Mead said the fencing was put in place to “provide a measure of dignity and respect to those that are using the site while the [clean-up] operation is ongoing.”

He said the fencing and the lack of notice given was also in response to “disruptive activities that have happened over the past couple of weeks,” which appears to be in reference to recent protests.

But residents of the encampment told Castanet they're not happy with the latest developments

“It makes you feel like an animal ... they're caging us in and it's not OK,” said Melissa, who's lived at the encampment since the summer.

“I feel like I'm in jail or in a concentration camp, it doesn't feel right, it makes me feel uncomfortable.”

She said she doesn't believe the new measures have anything to do with their safety and noted that different bylaw officers have been telling her different information about the timeline of the clean-up.

“Right now, they see us talking to you [Castanet], they're probably going to be a little harder on us,” she added.

“We have human rights too, we are humans, just because we're homeless or we live down here ... we're just like everybody else.”

During Wednesday's press conference, Mead couldn't provide a timeline of how long the Rail Trail will be closed to the public. When asked to clarify how long the public will be barred from the area, he said in a written statement: “[The fencing] will be up for the duration of the [clean-up] operation, and conditions on how the site stabilizes will determine when it comes down.”

Brian, one of the more long-term residents of the encampment, was also upset about the lack of notice he received.

“They don't tell us anything, they just say, 'hey, this is what's happening and you're moving,'” Brian said.

Andre has lived at the encampment for about two years and he was woken up Wednesday morning and told to move his shelter. He said it isn't just a simple tent, as he's built it to withstand significant snowfall through the winter months.

“It's just another headache that they don't understand. The says, 'Oh you can just set it up over there.' Ya right, it takes a whole f***ing day,” Andre said.

“It's pretty upsetting, the first thing you wake up to is you being told to move, and if not then all of your belongings, everything that you own, will be thrown away.”

Andre said he's hoping to get into one of the new tiny home transitional housing units the city has been developing in recent years.

“I've been in the shelters and I wasn't able to get into the transitional housing, so I'm stuck here,” he said. “I take one step forward and then 3,000 steps back living here.”

Earlier this week, Mayor Tom Dyas said an additional 60 units will be up and running on Appaloosa Road by mid-2025, bringing the total units available to 180.

Mead said despite the new transitional housing units opening up, Kelowna still doesn't have enough space in shelters to house everyone, so they continue to have a legal obligation to provide people with sheltering space.