Popular Kelowna brewery is back in business with a new menu, same great beer

Photo: Rachelle Beatty Vice & Virtue has reopened featuring the same beer, new food, and a space designed for those who crave good company, great flavours, and an atmosphere where time slows down.

Good news for Vice and Virtue Brewing Co. fans.

The Richter Street brewery purchased by the owners of Red Bird Brewing at the end of 2024 is keeping its name and have now reopened after a brief closure for a freshening up.

"We cleaned it up, did some painting and some other upgrades. Similar vibe, pretty chill, more of a date spot," says the owner of Red Bird Brewing Powell Maxfield.



Maxfield, who also owns Cellar-Tec located in the same area, says they also plan to open Red Bird Roasting Lab to the public.

"It's two doors down from Vice and Virtue, so it's in our Cellar-Tec building across the street. We've been roasting coffee for about a year. We were roasting it over on the Red Bird Brewing property, but we've been roasting it in our roasting lab for four months or so."

Maxfield says he's bullish on the neighbourhood and hopeful the coming tourist season will be busier than last year.

"Summer is going to sneak up on us real fast. I think the tourism, end of things should really bump up this year compared to previous years."

Maxfield says many of his associates in the food and hospitality industry believe that most Canadians will be staying on this side of the border this year.

"That's just kind of the chatter, people comparing a U.S. experience to a Canadian experience when it comes to their vacation and where they're going to go for the weekend. A lot of people say, 'let's stay in Canada'.

So hopefully that translates into people deciding to come to Kelowna."