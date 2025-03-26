257979
Kelowna  

Troika kicks off construction of new apartment development in Kelowna

Troika has officially broken ground on a new apartment complex.

This new six-story, wood-frame rental development at 1881 Barlee Road will offer 160 units, including 17 studios, 111 one-bedroom apartments, and 32 two-bedroom units.

“We believe that homes should be more than just a roof over your head — they should foster connection, comfort, and a sense of belonging,” said Renee Merrifield, CEO of Troika.

“The Barlee Road project isn’t just about providing rental units; it’s about creating a community where people feel proud to live. With thoughtful amenities, modern designs, and a prime location, this project will offer Kelowna renters a space where they can truly thrive.”

The Barlee Road development is located just east of downtown Kelowna.

The project will be completed by 2026.

