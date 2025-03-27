Cost of upgrading Prospera Place for the 2026 Memorial Cup increases to $5.1M

Photo: Kelowna Rockets

It’s going to cost the City of Kelowna more to upgrade Prospera Place for the 2026 Memorial Cup.

About $1.3 million more.

City council initially earmarked $3.8 million for upgrades to the 26-year-old arena in August of last year.

“To finalize acquisition of the improvements which include new ice-making equipment, a new scoreboard and a new sound system, an additional $1.3 million over the initial approved budget of $3.8 million is required,” staff say in a council report.

The additional funding is due to several factors, including soft costs like engineering fees not being included in the original estimate, the falling Canadian dollar and the need for customized components.

While the GSL Group has full care and control of the facility until 2029, staff say an amendment to the formal facility agreement is needed to formalize city ownership of the items being installed at city cost.

The additional cost is expected to come from the city’s general, unrestricted capital reserves.

Along with the additional up front capital costs, the yearly operating budget is also expected to increase by $100,000 a year.

That includes $45,000 for an annual service agreement for the new scoreboard, $18,000 for an extended warranty for the new sound system, and $10,000 a year in increased WiFi operating costs.