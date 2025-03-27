Kelowna Gospel Mission hosting art auction fundraiser

Photo: Kelowna Gospel Mission

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is presenting an opportunity to connect, celebrate art, and create change in the community.

The Okanagan Fine Art Auction: Art for Impact will take place on April 5 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence. The evening will raise funds to support safe shelter, warm meals, and life-changing programs for people experiencing homelessness in the community.

“It is in times of trouble and turmoil that we need art the most. I feel like we need this event for our community right now. It's going to be spectacular,” says Carmen Rempel, executive director of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission.

Art and unique experiences will be available for bidding at the live and silent auctions, hosted by expert auctioneer Paul Bielby.

Guests will experience stunning collections from over 25 artists across Canada. The event will also feature live performances by The Graham Ord Band, a magic display by Ryan Michael, and smooth jazz from the Riley Shepherd Collective in the VIP room. Fiona Neal and Jordan Perkins will showcase their creativity with live painting.

Tickets include canapés, Okanagan wines and cocktails.

General tickets are $50, and VIP tickets are $100, available now.