Rutland spring community cleanup this Sunday

Photo: Christopher Bocskei Some of the trash collected during the 2021 Rutland community cleanup.

The sun should be shining down on a group of volunteers who will be out cleaning up the streets, alleys and vacant lots of one Kelowna community this weekend.

Clear skies and a high of 13 C are in the forecast for the annual Rutland Community Spring Cleanup on Sunday afternoon.

Christopher Bocskei has been organizing the event since 2021. The cleanups happen twice a year, in the spring and fall.

Last year, about 35 people, including Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas and Kelowna-Mission MLA Gavin Dew joined the volunteers who split up into groups to tackle everything from dumped furniture to scattered garbage and drug paraphernalia.

Bocskei says the cleanup usually collects truckloads of debris, including about 30 to 40 bags of trash.

The Rutland Community Spring Cleanup is scheduled for Sunday, March 30 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Volunteers are asked to meet at the north side of Rutland Lions Park to receive safety vests, gloves, pickers and garbage bags, which are supplied by the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

Snacks and refreshments will be provided by Pavneet Singh of Rutland One Stop.