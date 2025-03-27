Kelowna General Hospital dealing with high patient levels

Photo: Contributed FILE- KGH is busy as respiratory season gets underway.

Kelowna General Hospital is currently operating with higher than normal patient levels.

"Kelowna General Hospital has been experiencing higher than average patient numbers this March, both in Emergency Department visits and occupancy in our inpatient units," Interior Health said in a statement.

"These numbers are expected this time of year as we experience the end of respiratory illness season."

Specific to the Emergency Department for the month of March, Interior Health said KGH is seeing an average of 283 visits per day, which is slightly higher than the 2024 overall average of 276 visits per day.

"During periods of higher patient volumes there are times when we cannot get people into an inpatient bed as quickly as we would like," the health authority said.

"In order to keep patients moving through the ED, KGH will use overflow space outside the emergency department to maintain patient access through the ED. We appreciate this can be challenging for patients and their families."

Interior Health said it creates and activates contingency plans for respiratory illness season, when patient volumes tend to increase, by expanding capacity at the hospital and increase support to transition patients home who no longer require acute care.

"This plan includes increased staffing and when necessary, utilizing overflow space for patient care," Interior Health said.