Okanagan College hopes to use student residences as hotel space in the summer

Okanagan College hopes to be able to use its student residences as an alternative for summer tourist accommodations.

In an effort to make it happen, the college has applied to the city for a text amendment to current zoning for college housing.

In its application, the college says the practice is common where colleges or universities offer hotel-style accommodations at on-campus residences during the summer when there are limited programs being offered.

The application notes UBC Okanagan currently offers hotel alternative accommodations through the summer months.

“Offering hotel alternative accommodations during the summer would allow the college to use rooms that would otherwise sit vacant in the summer as an affordable option for families, friends and tourists visiting the community,” the application states.

“The additional revenue generated in the summer would allow Okanagan College to offer students living in residence affordable and below market rates during the academic year as well as help to pay for future improvements to the residential buildings.”