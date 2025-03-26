Thunderstorm advisory for Southern Interior. Storms could cause downpours, pooling water

Photo: Environment Canada A special weather statement warns of thunderstorms from Wednesday afternoon to Saturday evening.

We could be in from some big downpours.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of the Southern Interior, including the Okanagan, Similkameen, Shuswap, South Thompson and Nicola regions.

“A persistent upper disturbance off the coast will form conditions favourable for the development of thunderstorms over the next few days in southern interior B.C.”

The system is expected to arrive this afternoon and continue through Saturday evening.

Environment Canada says there is a possibility of heavy downpours, small hail and gusty winds. It warns that downpours could cause water pooling on roads.

To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or post reports on X using #BCStorm.