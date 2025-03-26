Severe thunderstorm watch, 'very slight risk' of tornado in Southern Interior

Photo: Environment Canada A severe thunderstorm watch was issued late Wednesday afternoon for the south and Central Okanagan, Boundary and West Kootenay regions.

UPDATE 4:03 p.m.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the Southern Interior.

The watch covers the Central Okanagan, including Kelowna, South Okanagan, Boundary and West Kootenay regions.

Environment Canada is also warning of the possibility of funnel clouds and a “very slight risk” of a localized weak tornado (EF0) over the Boundary and West Kootenay Regions.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” said Environment Canada.

Tornadoes are rare in the BC Interior but not unheard of. An average of zero to 4 are reported annually in the province.

Last year, a severe windstorm caused extensive damage in the Beaverdell, Carmi, Rock Creek, Christian Valley and Mount Baldy areas. The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary said a suspected tornado touched down in the Christian Valley, but it was not confirmed by Environment Canada.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

ORIGINAL 9:52 a.m.

We could be in from some big downpours.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of the Southern Interior, including the Okanagan, Similkameen, Shuswap, South Thompson and Nicola regions.

“A persistent upper disturbance off the coast will form conditions favourable for the development of thunderstorms over the next few days in southern interior B.C.”

The system is expected to arrive this afternoon and continue through Saturday evening.

Environment Canada says there is a possibility of heavy downpours, small hail and gusty winds. It warns that downpours could cause water pooling on roads.

To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or post reports on X using #BCStorm.