Changes at Kelowna's tent city

Madison Reeve

UPDATE 9:50 a.m.

A large contingent of police and bylaw officers have gathered at Kelowna’s tent city along the rail trail.

Residents of the encampment have been told that fences are being erected around the homeless camp that will prevent non-residents from attending. A stamp system will be used to keep non residents out of the encampment.

While some tents were removed earlier this morning, there is no dismantling taking place at this time.

The City of Kelowna is expected to announced details of the changes at a news conference at 10 a.m.

ORIGINAL 9:15 a.m.

Kelowna is planning what they've called an "operational safety upgrade" at one of its outdoor sheltering sites but some are concerned that it's simply an eviction.

Tony Baxter, with the advocacy group Unhoused Solidarity Collective Okanagan, said police and bylaw officers were at the site in large numbers Wednesday morning.

"They're tearing down people's tents, and they have the perimeter taped off and they're not letting anybody out," Baxter said.

This assessment has not been verified.

More should be known later this morning. The City of Kelowna is hosting a "briefing session for information on safety and security improvements taking place at the City’s designated outdoor sheltering location this spring."