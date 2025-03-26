Kelowna man faces 11 charges in bridge threat incident

Photo: Rob Gibson FILE-After the incident, the vehicle Winter is alleged to have been in was towed away.

It's been nearly two months, but the man allegedly behind a January incident that saw the William R. Bennet Bridge closed for hours has now been arrested.

Roy Winter, 61, faces 11 charges relating to a Jan. 27 incident that closed down the bridge.

The charges, according to an RCMP media release are arson, making or possessing explosives, use of explosives to cause serious bodily harm, possession of incendiary material, mischief endangering life, mischief, nuisance endangering life, assault peace officer with a weapon, resist/obstruct peace officer, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Regular updates from the RCMP indicated that Winter had been in hospital since his arrest the day of the incident. That changed March 25, when he was released and subsequently arrrested.

He appeared in court later that evening and is scheduled to appear next on April 3.

“This is a well coordinated and sizeable investigation, spearheaded by the Kelowna RCMP’s General Investigative Support Team,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier said in a media release.

“It is imperative that we protect the ongoing judicial process, with that no further details will be released at this time.”

While RCMP are not willing to speak on the incident beyond what was offered in a media release, more will be revealed as the court process carries on.

Some insight was also offered on the day when Winter allegedly published a manifesto online.

It outlined a long-running dispute against the RCMP, making various unverifiable and outlandish allegations against police and other community members. It was in that message that threats were made about explosives in a van known to be connected to Winter.