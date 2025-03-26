60 more tiny homes expected to open in Kelowna in two months

Madison Reeve

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas admits it’s taken a little longer than he had hoped to get the final transitional home project on Appaloosa Road up and running.

However, with the provincial election coming in the midst of planning the site, the January/February time line has been pushed back.

During an interview with Castanet News, Dyas says a number of issues, including selecting an operator required provincial assistance which was delayed because of the campaign.

“That operator has now been established. Connective, a company with a solid reputation out of Vancouver, is the operator that will be operating that facility,” said Dyas.

“It is slated to open in about 60 days time…in mid 2025.

“When you compare it to how quickly we moved forward with STEP Place (the tiny homes next to Kelowna's tent city), it’s taken a little bit longer.”

Dyas says excavation of the site has been taking place while Penticton-based Greyback Construction are in the process of building the 60 tiny homes.

“I understand the (tenant) selection process is also underway.”

Dyas says Connective, in conjunction with BC Housing, Interior Health and city bylaws are having discussions to determine the individuals who have the best chance of succeeding and occupying the homes.

Once Appaloosa is up and running, it will signal the end of the 180 “tiny transitional home” deal between the city and BC Housing.

“I’m happy with the program so far. When you look at STEP Place, the Trailside, the numbers we are receiving in regards to the advancement of individuals through those programs where they basically have gone from being homeless, to our shelters, to one of those tiny homes then advancing into more supportive housing, employment, and assistance with regards to mental health aspects are encouraging.”

Dyas hopes the program will continue, but other neighbouring municipalities.

He says those discussions have been taking place.

“It is my understanding neighbouring communities are receptive to look at advancing that so they are able to provide those services too.”