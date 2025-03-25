Kelowna groups join forces to help vets and their pets

Photo: Contributed (LtoR: Alana Marshall, Veterans Food Bank, Naiomi, a local veteran, Dr. Kim Cristani and Dr. Dave Seefeldt, City Centre Veterinary Clinic. Front: Anita Dunford, Fletcher's Keep and Naiomi's canine companion Sam).

Three Kelowna organizations have joined forces to help veterans and veteran dogs.

Fetcher’s Keep Senior Dog Foundation, City Centre Veterinary Clinic and the Veterans Food Bank of Kelowna are pooling resources and providing critical support to ensure veterans and low-income residents get the support they need to take proper care of their pets and senior dogs.

They gathered together on K9 Veterans Day, March 13, 2025, to raise awareness about the financial stresses faced by many in the community who want to do the best for their four-legged friends.

The Veterans Food Bank provides resources to veterans throughout the region, including food and necessities for their pets.

Fletcher’s Keep deals specifically with senior dogs.

“As long as the dog is senior we help the local community and people struggling to make ends meet or facing a crisis by providing funds to cover medical and dental care to get senior dogs looked after rather than them having to get surrendered or abandoned unnecessarily” explained Fletcher’s Keep founder Anita Dunford.

City Centre Veterinary Clinic will work with the two organizations to offer critical support, veterinary care and other resources.

“This collaboration truly embodies community spirit,” says Alana Marshall, with the Veterans Food Bank. “By working together, we are improving the lives of those who served and their loyal companions.”

Dunford points out that many veterans in Kelowna depend on their pets for companionship and mental support. She notes that elderly dogs can be the most at risk if their owners have to surrender them to a shelter.

“They all do great work and try to re-home but with a senior dog it does become harder and (they) face more risk of getting euthanized. If it comes with a higher price tag and if it’s got diabetes or an ailment, people are not keen on adopting because they know they are more expensive,” she said.

“Our objective is that no senior ends up or suffers or dies alone.”

Dunford says Fletcher’s Keep is in the early stages of setting up a support program featuring carers or 'keepers' who will go out into the community.

“So, if somebody’s got a senior dog and they need a different kind of support, you know, walking a dog or temporarily looking after a dog if they have to go in to get their own medical care.”

Currently, the group offers support to three to four senior dogs every month.