Popular Penticton restaurant expanding into Kelowna

Photo: KIn and Folk Instagram Kin and Folk is moving into Kelowna's old Krafty building.

Somewhere between the cocktails and the karaage chicken, the culinary team at Penticton’s Kin and Folk created a community that is ready to grow — and they are.

Business partners Mack Davis and Zachary Chan of the popular south Okanagan restaurant will open up a Kelowna Kin and Folk in the old Krafty Kitchen space on Lawrence Avenue by this summer, if not sooner.

“It will be the same name and very similar to what we have in Penticton,” Davis said, adding that the building itself will dictate the decor.

The former Krafty space is a bit darker and moodier than what they currently have in the South Okanagan.

“We may also have a few different menu items that change at each location, but in a general sense, the same overall brand,” Davis said.

“We have a globally inspired menu, but everything comes back to Chef (Chan’s) Asian roots, so there are lots of those fun kind of umami flavours in a share plate style that allows people to really connect and come together over food.”

Combining that menu with “top level service” and a fun cocktail program that celebrates the classic cocktails has been a recipe for success.

“We’ve stayed consistent throughout the off season, which has been awesome,” Davis said, adding that only being around for two years means there’s still some excitement around them.

But, they plan on keeping that momentum going, regardless of the challenges ahead.

“There's a lot going on in the world and hopefully, that keeps people close to home, and brings the people from the coast to the Okanagan, and brings the Albertans to the Okanagan, and brings the Americans up, as opposed to people heading down south,” he said.

“Every year seems to have a new challenge.”

What won’t be a challenge in this new chapter, however, will be finding cause to celebrate in the local culinary scene.

Davis said that the Lawrence Avenue area has a thriving culinary scene and they’re excited to be part of it.