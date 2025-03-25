254830
Big crowds at The Beach Boys show in Kelowna

Beach Boys rock Kelowna

The Beach Boys played Kelowna’s Prospera Place on Monday night.

Thousands attended the show to take in the classics from one of the most influential bands of the generation.

The band is on tour across Canada and will next play a pair of dates in Calgary and Edmonton this week.

Here is a collection of photos from the show.

Did you go to the concerts? Let us know what you thought in the comments below or at [email protected].

