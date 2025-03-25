Okanagan Symphony Orchestra taps into Regency era with ;Bridgerton' themed concert series

Photo: Okanagan Symphony Orchestra The concert series will feature Canada's 'Grande Dame' of the piano and a revered interpreter of Chopin, Janina Fialkowska.

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra is tapping into the romance and sophistication of the Regency era with a “Bridgerton” themed concert series.

The OSO will be featuring classics from Chopin and Mendelssohn during performances this April. They’ll also be playing selected pieces from the Netflix series from pop stars including Taylor Swift, Madonna and Alanis Morrissette.

The show will be conducted by Julian Pellicano, the final short-listed candidate in the OSO music director search.

Pellicano was born in New York but is now a Canadian citizen living in Toronto. He was recently appointed to the conducting staff of the National Ballet of Canada and is music director of the Royal Winnipeg Ballet.

“I have never been to the Okanagan Valley before but after more than a decade living on the prairies, I can say that I have definitely been missing the mountains for some time now,” said Pellicano.

"I’ve heard great things about the OSO and it will be a pleasure to make music with them, especially with this wonderful music we have on our program.”

The series will feature Canada’s “Grande Dame” of the piano Janina Fialkowska. The revered interpreter of Chopin will take to the stage for the composer’s Piano Concerto No. 1

Fialkowska says she wants audiences to leave her concert thinking that Chopin’s music is the most moving, wonderful and touching.

“…maybe there’s a little afterthought that yes, Janina played very well. But my job is to bring a freshness and make the music come alive once more,” You know, Chopin doesn’t really need my help. I just have to play the notes,” she adds.

Tickets for Mendelssohn & Chopin in Kelowna on Friday, April 4, and in Penticton on Saturday, April 5, can be purchased through the Kelowna Community Theatre box office. Tickets for the Vernon performance on Sunday, April 6, can be purchased through Ticket Seller (250-549-7469).