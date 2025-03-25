Central Okanagan community clean-up month kicks off April 1

Photo: Regional District of Central Okanagan

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is encouraging residents to clean-up their neighbourhoods this April.

Every April, the RDCO supports residents with gloves and bags for neighbourhood clean-ups and also arranges trash collection after the event.

“Community clean-ups are a simple way to give back and make a big difference in your neighbourhood,” says Cynthia Coates, supervisor of solid waste services.

“Pick a project, choose an area to beautify, gather your group and enjoy some fresh air while making a positive impact.”

A group from McKinley Landing in Kelowna is excited to participate in a clean-up this year.

“We’re neighbors and families from McKinley Landing who want to keep our community clean,” says Corie Chambers, event organizer. “The spring clean-up is easy to register for and participate in, and we love that the garbage is picked up the next day. Last year, we cleaned several roads from Paly to McKinley Road and plan to do the same this year.”

Chambers adds, “If we can do this — a few friends and neighbours coming together for a few hours on one day — anyone can! We encourage everyone to consider organizing their own neighbourhood clean-up.”

Other participating groups and organizations include the North Westside Residents Association, the Rutland Neighbourhood Association, and private individuals.

Register your own cleanup or coordinate for supplies here, email [email protected], or call 250-469-6250.