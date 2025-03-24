District of Lake Country answers social media concerns about rail trail paving project

Photo: District of Lake Country Some residents have spoken out on social media against plans to pave a section of rail trail in Lake Country.

The District of Lake Country is sharing details about plans to pave a section of the rail trail through the community after the topic blew up in local social media channels.

The district issued a news release Monday afternoon with the subject line: “You asked - what is the Lodge Road Project all about and why are they spending my tax dollars paving that section of the rail trail?”

The project was included in the district’s 2025 budget as a priority capital project this year.

According to the district, the $2.8 million project will include work between Sherman Rd. and Woodsdale Rd., including improvements to drainage, road renewal, curb and gutter, sidewalk installation on one side, transit stop improvements and intersection improvements.

“To complement active transportation in the area, and allow for year-round use (including winter plowing), the Rail Trail will be paved from Woodsdale Rd. to the Quail Trail access connection south of the Lodge Rd. crossing,” noted the news release.

The district says Lodge Road serves as a neighbourhood connection to schools and the town centre but is in poor condition and requires renewal. The section of rail trail slated for paving will be a direct, safe, and all-season active transportation connection between the rapidly growing Woodsdale area and the Town Centre.

“Currently, active transportation users (walkers, cyclists, mobility device users, etc.) in this area are limited to either navigating the constrained and vehicle-oriented Lodge Road or detouring through less direct routes.”

The project was brought up over the weekend on a local Facebook group. Some residents don’t support paving the section of the rail trail.

One woman called it “absolutely absurd” saying a section of Okanagan Centre Road East needs paving a lot more than the rail trail. Others call it a waste of money. However, several posters spoke in favour, suggesting it would be safer for pedestrians, easier for people with mobility challenges and keep the dust down for nearby residents.

The District of Lake Country also points out that paving the existing gravel portion of the rail trail will close a critical network gap—linking the Woodsdale Active Transportation Corridor with the Lodge Road corridor and the broader regional Okanagan Rail Trail.

“This creates a continuous, reliable north-south route through the community that better serves commuters, students, and recreational users alike. It enhances connectivity between residential areas, parks, commercial zones, and transit infrastructure, providing a safer, more equitable, and accessible transportation option for all ages and abilities,” said the news release.

The work is being funded through road reserves, gas tax, drainage development cost charges and road development cost charges. The municipality says the funds were collected and saved for specific allocations to road and drainage renewal and it plans to use the money as efficiently as possible in addressing prioritized needs in the community.

The project was noted in the approved 2025 budget and Five Year Financial Plan that has been in discussion since the council meeting held on December 3, 2024. It has also been open for public engagement on Let’s Talk Lake Country and at what the district claims were “well-advertised” public open house sessions.

Residents can find more information here.